Volcano ash dissipates

Scientists say an ash cloud from a remote Alaska volcano that might have gone more than six miles into the atmosphere has dissipated after it was tracked north over the Bering Sea.

Scientists at the Alaska Volcano Observatory issued its highest aviation alert for aircraft after the eruption late Tuesday of the Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands.

The eruption was short-lived — lasting only a few minutes.

The volcano in Alaska's Aleutian chain has erupted several times in recent days, prompting aviation alerts.

The observatory said Wednesday the situation remains volatile and "explosive activity could resume with little to no warning."

Winds carried the ash from the latest eruption northward over the Bering Sea,

The volcano is located about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

