Turkey closes in on shooter

Turkey has identified the gunman in the Istanbul nightclub massacre, the foreign minister said Wednesday as the president vowed that the country won't surrender to terrorists or become divided.

The gunman, who killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations at the Reina club, is still at large. But Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said authorities had identified the man, without providing details.

"The identity of the person who carried out the attack on the Reina nightclub has been established," Cavusoglu told Anadolu in a live televised interview.

Turkish police, meanwhile, detained 20 suspected Islamic State group militants, including 11 women, believed to be linked to the attack, the state-run news agency reported. The operation was launched in the Aegean port city of Izmir.

Anadolu said the suspects were from the largely Muslim Russian republic of Dagestan, from China's Muslim Uighur minority and from Syria. It said they are thought to have lived with the nightclub attacker.

IS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded nearly 70 people. Of those killed 27 were foreigners, many from the Middle East. Islamic State said a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the mass shooting to avenge Turkish military operations against IS in northern Syria.

The private Dogan news agency said that Wednesday's police operation targeted three families who had arrived in Izmir about 20 days ago from Konya — a city in central Turkey where the gunman is thought to have been based before carrying out the nightclub attack. It said 27 people, including women and children, were taken into custody.

At least 16 people were previously detained in connection with the attack, including two foreigners stopped Tuesday at the international terminal of Istanbul's Ataturk Airport after police checked their cellphones and luggage, according to Anadolu.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the attack aimed to set Turks against each other and deepen fault lines, but that the country would not fall "for this game."

37524