37392

World  

Poisoning kills four kids

- | Story: 185062

A criminal investigation is underway into an apparent accidental poisoning involving a professional-grade pesticide that left four children dead and an Amarillo woman in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

Authorities are looking into why the family had the pesticide pellets, called Weevil-cide, which is only supposed to be sold to people with professional licenses or certification. The product's manual, available online, outlines stringent guidelines for using the product including having two trained individuals apply it. Figures from the American Association of Poison Control Centers show that deaths from the pesticide are rare.

The father of the children who died told first responders through a Spanish language interpreter that he had spread the pellets under the family's mobile home after obtaining the product from a friend, Amarillo Fire Capt. Larry Davis said. Davis said the product is not available for sale to the general public. The product's manual says it's intended for use in pest control in commercial transport or storage of commodities and animal feed.

Davis said the father does not have professional certification as far as he knows. He did not know whether the friend who gave him the product had a certification.

Amarillo police spokesman Officer Jeb Hilton says the department's special crimes unit is investigating because of the child deaths. Once completed, the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney to determine whether charges will be filed. Hilton said other federal and state environmental regulation agencies may also investigate the use and storage of the chemical.

Fire officials identified the children who died as 7-year-old Felipe Balderas, 9-year-old Johnnie Balderas, 11-year-old Josue Balderas and 17-year-old Yasmeen Balderas. Officials have said all four children lived at the home in Amarillo, which is about 350 miles northwest of Dallas.

The children's mother, Martha Balderas, 45, was in critical condition Tuesday at University Medical Center in Lubbock, according to a hospital spokesman. Five other family members, including the father and four other children, were being treated at BSA Health System in Amarillo and were in stable condition, hospital and fire officials said early Tuesday.

Crews who responded to a 5 a.m. call to the home on Monday originally thought it was related to carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities later determined that phosphine gas was likely released when the father took a garden hose at some point Sunday and tried to rinse away some of the pellets because family members had complained of the smell.

The water started the chemical reaction that released the phosphine gas. A visitor arrived early Monday, found everyone sick and called 911.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
38132
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34963


thetango-dailydose-0103201788

Daily Dose – January 4, 2017

Daily Dose
We’re breaking all the rules in today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-0103201705
Daily Dose – January 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You deserve a second page of Daily Dose!
carrie_fishers_sister_knew_debbie_reynolds_wouldnt_survive_losing_her_daughter.jpg
Carrie Fisher’s sister knew Debbie Reynolds wouldn’t survive losing her daughter
Showbiz
Carrie Fisher’s half-sister Joely knew the actress’
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201782
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters
Galleries
Are you an evil supervillain? Are you looking for a new lair?
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201774
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters (2)
Galleries
They might look like dodgy dens from a James Bond movie, but...

37436