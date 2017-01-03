37392
36358

World  

132 inmates escape

- | Story: 185048

More than 130 inmates have escaped in one of the largest jailbreaks in recent years after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the southern Philippines before dawn on Wednesday, officials said.

Jail warden Superintendent Peter Bongat said a guard was killed and an inmate was wounded in a gunbattle when dozens of gunmen stormed the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan. The city is in Cotabato Province.

Kidapawan police chief Superintendent Leo Ajero said two prisoners of the 132 who escaped had been recaptured, and army troops and police were searching for the others. The jail held more than 1,500 inmates.

Local village leader Alexander Austria told The Associated Press by telephone that he and his men captured one of the men.

He said the exchanges of gunfire woke his village, which was several kilometres (miles) from the prison, and he immediately posted guards because of worries the attackers and escaped inmates could enter the village.

"We heard the gunfire and we sprang into action to guard our village," Austria said. "We were afraid the escapees could try to enter our village to hide or take hostages."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


thetango-evilbuildings-0102201782

Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters

Galleries
Are you an evil supervillain? Are you looking for a new lair? Then check out this gallery of diabolical-looking buildings for some...
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201774
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters (2)
Galleries
They might look like dodgy dens from a James Bond movie, but...
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
Must Watch
You can tell this minister has seen it all as he remains...
mariah_careys_manager_we_were_told_broken_microphone_pack_would_work_onstage.jpg
Mariah Carey’s manager: ‘We were told broken microphone pack would work onstage’
Music
Mariah Carey's manager has spoken out about the singer's...
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
Must Watch
Some people can get that cap off with their teeth or bybanging...

37524