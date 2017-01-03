37392

World  

Megyn Kelly headed to NBC

- | Story: 184982

Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News.

The move was confirmed by Kelly's publicist, Leslee Dart.

Kelly's departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O'Reilly.

Her contract with the network was due to run out this summer.

In the past two years, Kelly has weathered personal attacks from Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, and last summer she played a behind-the-scenes role in the ouster of Fox News founder Roger Ailes after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

She is expected to take on a multi-faceted role at NBC.

The move was first reported by The New York Times.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
36282
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Sidney Crosby footwork

Sidney Crosby footwork

Galleries
How many times do you see a Crosby highlight and say, “Really? That was pretty lucky…” I bet it wasn’t. It...
thetango-tattuesday-1230201632
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
If you enjoy girls with tattoo’s, you’re welcome.
thetango-tattuesday-1230201642
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
We’ll have a fresh themed Tattuesday next week!
Japanese model being professional
Japanese model being professional
Must Watch
Most likely your first question is “Why wouldn’t he...
thetango-dailydose-1222201630
Daily Dose – January 3, 2017
Daily Dose
Heads up! Today’s Daily Dose is coming in hot!