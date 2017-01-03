37392
35992

World  

Sabre rattling by China

- | Story: 184955

China confirmed that its aircraft carrier has for the first time conducted drills in the South China Sea with a formation of other warships and fighter jets, a move that could raise concerns among its neighbours.

The Defence Ministry said several J-15 fighter jets took off and landed from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Liaoning on Monday. The Liaoning, China's first and only aircraft carrier, sailed into the South China Sea last week.

The confirmation late Monday came days after Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the carrier and five other warships had passed south of Taiwan. The self-ruled island deployed fighter jets to monitor the fleet.

China calls the drills part of a routine open-sea exercise, but they could add to tensions between Beijing and Taipei. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has refused to endorse Beijing's concept that Taiwan is a part of China. Beijing claims the self-governing island as its own territory and says failing to endorse the one-China principle would destabilize relations.

Purchased as an incomplete hull from Ukraine more than a decade ago, the Liaoning was commissioned in 2013 and in November was declared ready to engage in combat by the ship's political commissar.

China hasn't described specifically how it intends to use the Liaoning, but it is seen as helping reinforce China's increasingly assertive claims in the South China Sea in the face of challenges from the U.S. Navy and others.

Tensions have mounted in the South China Sea, where the U.S. and China accuse each other of engaging in a dangerous military buildup. China claims nearly all of the sea and is pitted against smaller neighbours in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons.

China is currently building its second aircraft carrier.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
36282
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37167
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
35238
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138


thetango-dailydose-1222201630

Daily Dose – January 3, 2017

Daily Dose
Heads up! Today’s Daily Dose is coming in hot!
thetango-dailydose-1222201639
Daily Dose – January 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Tetris skills have been mastered and more!
selena_gomez_teams_up_with_paulina_rubio_on_dance-able_track.jpg
Selena Gomez teams up with Paulina Rubio on ‘dance-able’ track
Music
Selena Gomez has teamed up with Paulina Rubio for a song on the...
We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist
We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist
Must Watch
While we can all agree that theft is bad, most of us have...
andrew_garfield_donald_trump_is_not_a_real_christian.jpg
Andrew Garfield: ‘Donald Trump is not a real Christian’
Showbiz
Actor Andrew Garfield has backed Pope Francis in questioning U.S.

37524
36358