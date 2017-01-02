37392
Boy OK, dad runs to Mexico

A 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert when his father fled with him after allegedly beating the child's grandfather and torching his mobile home has been found unharmed.

Authorities say Ethan Jacquez was left Monday evening with his paternal grandmother in southeastern New Mexico.

Dona Ana County officials say his 23-year-old father, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez, is wanted on a variety of charges and has fled into Mexico.

Sheriff's officials say Jacquez went to the La Mesa mobile home of his girlfriend's parents Monday afternoon demanding to take the toddler.

When the child's grandfather refused, they say Jacquez allegedly beat him, set fire to the residence and left with the child in a stolen pickup.

The home was destroyed but the grandparents weren't injured.

Jacquez faces charges that include arson, battery, and abuse of a child.

