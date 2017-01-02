37392
37302

World  

4 children die in poisoning

- | Story: 184947

A poisonous gas believed to have been released when someone tried to wash away a pesticide that had been sprayed under a Texas home killed four children and left six other people hospitalized, officials said Monday.

Phosphine gas was likely released when water mixed with the pest control chemical, Amarillo fire officials said. A specific cause of death had not been released for the four children Monday afternoon. The other six people who were in the home are "not out of the woods yet," fire officials said.

Crews who responded to a 5 a.m. call to the home originally thought it was related to carbon monoxide poisoning, Amarillo fire Capt. Larry Davis said in a statement. One child died at the scene and three others died at a hospital.

Officials didn't release any identifying information, including the children's ages or whether they were related. Davis said all four people who died were residents of the home.

Davis told the Amarillo Globe-News he wasn't sure how long the residents had been exposed to the phosphine gas before a visitor arrived Monday and found everyone sick and called 911. Phosphine gas can cause respiratory failure and in severe cases can cause a pulmonary edema, which fills the lungs full of fluid, he said.

Davis said about 10 first responders from the police, fire and medical response departments were also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but none had shown symptoms of illness.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37167
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38132
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
35238
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138


We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist

We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist

Must Watch
While we can all agree that theft is bad, most of us have probably also enjoyed a good heist movie. And this theft of an ATM...
andrew_garfield_donald_trump_is_not_a_real_christian.jpg
Andrew Garfield: ‘Donald Trump is not a real Christian’
Showbiz
Actor Andrew Garfield has backed Pope Francis in questioning U.S.
thetango-bestofseven-1230201667
Best of Seven – Best food of 2016
Galleries
Now that 2016 is in the books, let’s look back at some of...
madonna_and_rocco_reunite_on_vacation_with_david_blaine.jpg
Madonna and Rocco reunite on vacation with David Blaine
Music
Magician David Blaine is reportedly helping Madonna mend her...
Squad Goals
Squad Goals
Must Watch
Watson is a Golden Retriever who can perform a trust fall on...

37524
36358