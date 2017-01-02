37392
35992

World  

SpaceX plans new launch

- | Story: 184942

SpaceX plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite on a Florida launch pad in September.

The Hawthorne, California-based company is aiming for a Sunday, Jan. 8, flight from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. The launch still needs approval by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The company said its investigation of the Sept. 1 explosion found that a tank failed within the larger, second-stage liquid oxygen tank.

SpaceX plans to launch 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc. on a Falcon 9 rocket. The satellites will be used to provide mobile communications on land, sea and air.

Iridium says it in a tweet that it is pleased with the SpaceX's announcement and target launch date.

SpaceX had said it expected to return to flight as soon as November. But that anticipated launch date slipped back to December, and then January.

"Clearly, they're being extra cautious," said Marco Caceres, senior space analyst for the Teal Group. "SpaceX usually pushes ahead a lot faster. So it seems like they're not rushing ahead at this point, which is a good thing."

The explosion at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station destroyed a satellite that was to be managed by Israeli satellite operator Spacecom and was also to help Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg bring high-speed internet access to remote parts of Africa.

SpaceX said Monday that it pored through 3,000 channels of video and telemetry data that spanned just 93 milliseconds from the first sign of trouble to the explosion.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More World News

World
37167
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38132
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
34963
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36107


We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist

We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist

Must Watch
While we can all agree that theft is bad, most of us have probably also enjoyed a good heist movie. And this theft of an ATM...
andrew_garfield_donald_trump_is_not_a_real_christian.jpg
Andrew Garfield: ‘Donald Trump is not a real Christian’
Showbiz
Actor Andrew Garfield has backed Pope Francis in questioning U.S.
thetango-bestofseven-1230201667
Best of Seven – Best food of 2016
Galleries
Now that 2016 is in the books, let’s look back at some of...
madonna_and_rocco_reunite_on_vacation_with_david_blaine.jpg
Madonna and Rocco reunite on vacation with David Blaine
Music
Magician David Blaine is reportedly helping Madonna mend her...
Squad Goals
Squad Goals
Must Watch
Watson is a Golden Retriever who can perform a trust fall on...

37524
36358