Another orca believed dead

Photo: CTV

Yet another orca belonging to an endangered species is believed to be dead.

Researchers at Center for Whale Research, a Washington State group dedicated to conservation of the endangered southern resident killer whale, posted a eulogy for J2, or Granny, the oldest-known in the species at an estimated 105 years old.

J2 was last spotted on Oct. 12 in the Haro Strait, was considered missing by the end of the year, and is now presumed dead to unknown causes.

The eulogy's author, Ken Balcomb, recalls seeing J2 for the first time on April 16, 1976, noting the whale had been spotted thousands of times since then.

"In recent years she has been in the lead of J pod virtually every time that she has been seen by anyone,” Balcomb's letter reads. “She is one of only a few ‘resident’ whales for which we do not know the precise age because she was born long before our study began.”

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after another southern resident killer whale, 18-year-old J34, was found dead on B.C.'s coast, after suffering blunt force trauma to the neck and head.

The species has been considered endangered since 2005, and four members of the J pod died last year alone, including a calf, a 23-year-old female called J28 and a male known as L95.

– with files from CTV Vancouver