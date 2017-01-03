37392
32861

World  

Another orca believed dead

- | Story: 184937

Yet another orca belonging to an endangered species is believed to be dead.

Researchers at Center for Whale Research, a Washington State group dedicated to conservation of the endangered southern resident killer whale, posted a eulogy for J2, or Granny, the oldest-known in the species at an estimated 105 years old.

J2 was last spotted on Oct. 12 in the Haro Strait, was considered missing by the end of the year, and is now presumed dead to unknown causes.

The eulogy's author, Ken Balcomb, recalls seeing J2 for the first time on April 16, 1976, noting the whale had been spotted thousands of times since then.

"In recent years she has been in the lead of J pod virtually every time that she has been seen by anyone,” Balcomb's letter reads. “She is one of only a few ‘resident’ whales for which we do not know the precise age because she was born long before our study began.”

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after another southern resident killer whale, 18-year-old J34, was found dead on B.C.'s coast, after suffering blunt force trauma to the neck and head.

The species has been considered endangered since 2005, and four members of the J pod died last year alone, including a calf, a 23-year-old female called J28 and a male known as L95.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
36282
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36282
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
35238
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38083


thetango-dailydose-1222201630

Daily Dose – January 3, 2017

Daily Dose
Heads up! Today’s Daily Dose is coming in hot!
thetango-dailydose-1222201639
Daily Dose – January 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Tetris skills have been mastered and more!
selena_gomez_teams_up_with_paulina_rubio_on_dance-able_track.jpg
Selena Gomez teams up with Paulina Rubio on ‘dance-able’ track
Music
Selena Gomez has teamed up with Paulina Rubio for a song on the...
We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist
We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist
Must Watch
While we can all agree that theft is bad, most of us have...
andrew_garfield_donald_trump_is_not_a_real_christian.jpg
Andrew Garfield: ‘Donald Trump is not a real Christian’
Showbiz
Actor Andrew Garfield has backed Pope Francis in questioning U.S.

37351
36358