37392

World  

Baby exposed to fentanyl

- | Story: 184923

Authorities in Massachusetts say a 10-month-old baby had to be revived twice after she was exposed to fentanyl.

Police arrived at the Methuen (mih-THOO'-uhn) residence early Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a child not breathing.

First responders took the child to Lawrence General Hospital, where police say she stopped breathing twice and had to be resuscitated. She was later airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where she's in stable condition.

Authorities say hospital tests indicate the baby had the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl (FEHN'-tuh-nihl) in her system.

The Department of Children and Families says it has taken custody of the baby. The incident remains under investigation.

Mayor Stephen Zanni says, "The opioid epidemic knows no boundaries."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
36282
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36106


thetango-bestofseven-1230201667

Best of Seven – Best food of 2016

Galleries
Now that 2016 is in the books, let’s look back at some of our favourite dishes. Vote for your favourite below!
madonna_and_rocco_reunite_on_vacation_with_david_blaine.jpg
Madonna and Rocco reunite on vacation with David Blaine
Music
Magician David Blaine is reportedly helping Madonna mend her...
Squad Goals
Squad Goals
Must Watch
Watson is a Golden Retriever who can perform a trust fall on...
How to play piano without knowing how to play the piano
How to play piano without knowing how to play the piano
Must Watch
Hey now I know how to play the piano! And I still don’t...
thetango-dailydose-1121201601
Daily Dose – January 2, 2017
Daily Dose
Leap into today’s Daily Dose!

37922