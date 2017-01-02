Extra mile for injured boy

Photo: Contributed

A Shenzhen Airlines flight crew came to the aid of a Chinese family vacationing in Thailand.

The grandmother, mother and three small children were holidaying in Phuket on Dec 28 when the elder woman slipped and fell while carrying her two-year-old grandson.

The toddler's bottle broke, and the boy received a deep cut to his left hand.



The panicked adults had a hard time communicating with hotel staff due to the language barrier. Seeking medical assistance, the grandmother rushed to the dining room to find help from someone able to speak English.



The flight crew, who were dining there, overheard the woman and translated for hotel staff. They accompanied them to the hotel room, where staff provided first aid to the boy, who couldn't feel his finger.

The pilots then took the family to a hospital about an hour away, where doctors diagnosed nerve damage. However, it was not equipped to perform the needed surgery.

It was now late at night, and the crew decided to take the family on their flight to Shenzhen, China, early the following morning.

The hotel and airline co-operated to rebook flights and get the family's belongings to the airport while the pilots took the family directly to the airport.

When the flight arrived in Shenzhen, the family was rushed to a local hospital, where the boy underwent surgery.

The incident came to light on New Year's Day, when the family wrote a four-page thank-you letter to the airline after returning to their home in Chengdu.

The boy is expected to recover fully.

– with files from aeroinside.com