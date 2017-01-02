Israeli PM under scrutiny

Photo: CTV

Israeli police will question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later today about corruption allegations, the Israeli media reported.

A black screen was placed in front of Netanyahu's official residence in apparent anticipation of the investigators' arrival and to obstruct the view of journalists seeking to film them.

Netanyahu has denied what he calls "baseless" reports that he received gifts from two businessmen.

Speaking at a meeting of his Likud faction Monday afternoon, Netanyahu again denied allegations of wrongdoing.

"We've been paying attention to reports in the media, we are hearing the celebratory mood and the atmosphere in the television studios and the corridors of the opposition, and I would like to tell them, stop with the celebrations, don't rush," he said. "There won't be anything because there is nothing."

Israel's Channel 2 TV has reported that Netanyahu accepted "favours" from businessmen in Israel and abroad, and is the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members. It said a criminal probe is expected next week.

Israel's Justice Ministry and police have declined to comment on the media reports.

A campaign is underway by Erel Margalit, an opposition lawmaker of the Zionist Union party, for Netanyahu to be formally investigated over suspicions of prominent donors improperly transferring money for Netanyahu's personal use, as well as reports that Netanyahu's personal attorney represented a German firm involved in a $1.5 billion sale of submarines to Israel.