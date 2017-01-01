Police station attacked

37392
Turkey's state-run news agency says Kurdish rebels have attacked a police station in a town in southeast Turkey with rocket launchers.

Anadolu Agency says no one was hurt in the attack late on Sunday in the town of Cinar, in the mainly-Kurdish Diyarbakir province.

The agency says security forces launched an operation to catch the alleged assailants.

The rebels of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, have regularly targeted police and other security forces after a fragile peace process collapsed in 2015. Kurdish militants linked to the group have carried several deadly bombings in the country.

The group, which has been fighting for Kurdish autonomy in southeast Turkey, is considered a terror organization by Ankara and its western allies.

