Canadian among dead

A Turkish media report says at least seven Saudi nationals and four Iraqis were among the 39 people killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack.

The private Dogan news agency said Sunday the dead also included two Indians, two Tunisians and one victim each from Canada, Syria, Israel, Lebanon and Belgium.

There was no immediate confirmation from Turkish officials on the nationalities of the dead.

Meanwhile, the state-run Anadolu news agency identified a female security guard who was among those killed.

The agency says 29-year-old Hatice Karcilar as a private security guard at the Reina nightclub. Her body has been taken to her hometown on the coast of the Marmara Sea.

Andalou says she is survived by her husband and a three-year-old daughter.