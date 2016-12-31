Century of independence

37815
A children's event at the National Opera has kicked off a year of festivities in Finland to celebrate 100 years of independence from its huge eastern neighbour, Russia.

Celebrations will culminate Dec. 6, the day Finnish Parliament declared independence in 1917.

Saturday's events also include a concert paired with state-of-the-art New Year's Eve fireworks over Helsinki, the capital.

Throughout 2017 there will be hundreds of events in this Nordic nation of 5.5 million — from films, dance parties and environment-related events to concerts and activities linked to Finland's renowned sauna tradition.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia, with which Finns share a 1,300-kilometre border, shared his good wishes Friday in a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto.

35363