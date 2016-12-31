37392
35208

World  

Words that have gotta go

- | Story: 184818

Lake Superior State University's has released its 42nd annual list of words that should be banished from the English language "for mis-use, over-use and general uselessness."

"Overused words and phrases are a 'bête noire' for thousands of users of the 'manicured' Queen's English," the university said. "We hope our modest 'listicle' will figure 'bigly' in most 'echo chambers' around the world."

Through the years, the Michigan university has received tens of thousands of public nominations for the list.

Word-watchers target pet peeves from everyday speech, as well as from the news, fields of education, technology, advertising, politics and more. This year's words are:

You, Sir - Hails from a more civilized era when duels were the likely outcome of disagreements. Today, we suffer online trolls and Internet shaming.

Focus - Good word, but overused when concentrate or look at would work fine.  See 1983's banishment of, We Must Focus Our Attention.

Bête Noire - After consulting a listing of synonyms, we gather this to be a bugbear, pet peeve, bug-boo, pain, or pest to our nominators.

Town Hall Meeting - Candidates seldom debate in town halls anymore. Needs to be shown the door along with "soccer mom(s)" and "Joe Sixpack" (banned in 1997).

Post-Truth - To paraphrase the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, we are entitled to our own opinions but not to our own facts.

Guesstimate - When guess and estimate are never enough.

831 - A texting encryption of, I love you: 8 letters, 3 words, 1 meaning. Never encrypt or abbreviate one's love.

Historic - Thrown around far too much. What's considered as such is best left to historians rather than the contemporary media.

Manicured - As in a manicured lawn. Golf greens are the closest grass comes to being manicured. 

Echo Chamber - Lather, rinse, and repeat. After a while, everything sounds the same.

On Fleek - Anything that is on-point, perfectly executed, or looking good. Needs to return to its genesis: perfectly groomed eyebrows.

Bigly - Did the candidate say "big league" or utter this 19th-Century word that means, in a swelling blustering manner? Who cares? Kick it out of the echo chamber!

Ghost - To abruptly end communication, especially on social media. Is it rejection angst, or is this word really as overused as word-banishment nominators contend? Either way, our committee feels the pain.

Dadbod - The flabby opposite of a chiseled-body male ideal. Should not empower dads to pursue a sedentary lifestyle.

Listicle - Numbered or bulleted list created primarily to generate views on the Web, LSSU's word-banishment list excluded.

"Get your dandruff up . . . " - The Committee is not sure why this malapropism got nominators' dander up in 2016.

Selfie Drone - In what could be an ominous development, the selfie - an irritating habit of constantly photographing and posting oneself to social media - is being handed off to a flying camera. How can this end badly?

Frankenfruit - Another food group co-opted by "frankenfood." Not to be confused with other forms of genetically modified language.

Disruption - Nominators are exhausted from 2016's disruption. When humanity looks back on zombie buzzwords, they will see disruption bumping into other overused synonyms for change.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
36924
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
29319
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
34997
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37325


How Star Wars should’ve ended

How Star Wars should’ve ended

Must Watch
With all the excitement of Rogue One in theatres, here’s a look back at how the original Star Wars really could have...
thetango-dailydose-1229201669
Daily Dose – December 31, 2016
Daily Dose
FINALLY! 2016 is just about over! Oh, and there’s pizza in...
thetango-dailydose-1221201672
Daily Dose – December 31, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Watch out for 2017…
halle_berry_and_olivier_martinezs_divorce_finalized.jpg
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized
Showbiz
Actress Halle Berry will ring in 2017 officially single after...
screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-37-08-pm
TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016
Galleries
Ride your way through the weeks best gifs! untitled Parking lot...

34555