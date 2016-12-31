37392
34523

World  

2 shot dead at rap concert

- | Story: 184814

Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theatre late Friday night following a concert.

A Wallingford police spokeswoman tells the Record Journal that officers responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed. Officers found two dead and say the other two with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospitals.

Police haven't released the names and ages of the four victims.

The spokeswoman says no one is in custody. Authorities didn't immediately release information on suspects or vehicles.

Lt. Cheryl Bradley says the show had just ended and the Oakdale was closing when the shooting occurred. Authorities haven't linked violence to the performance or the rapper.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was recently under house arrest after violating probation for the fourth time in eight years.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37671
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37644


How Star Wars should’ve ended

How Star Wars should’ve ended

Must Watch
With all the excitement of Rogue One in theatres, here’s a look back at how the original Star Wars really could have...
thetango-dailydose-1229201669
Daily Dose – December 31, 2016
Daily Dose
FINALLY! 2016 is just about over! Oh, and there’s pizza in...
thetango-dailydose-1221201672
Daily Dose – December 31, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Watch out for 2017…
halle_berry_and_olivier_martinezs_divorce_finalized.jpg
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized
Showbiz
Actress Halle Berry will ring in 2017 officially single after...
screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-37-08-pm
TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016
Galleries
Ride your way through the weeks best gifs! untitled Parking lot...

33957