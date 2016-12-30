Suspended search for plane

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for an airplane that was carrying a beverage distribution company executive and five other people when it vanished over Lake Erie shortly after takeoff from the city's lakeshore airport.

The Coast Guard said it would step aside to allow Cleveland to begin recovery efforts of the plane and the victims.

"The decision to suspend a search is never easy," Capt. Michael Mullen, chief of response for the Coast Guard 9th District, said in a statement. "I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones during this tragedy."

John T. Fleming, the chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane, which was carrying his wife, Sue Fleming, their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew, a neighbour and the neighbour's daughter. The plane suddenly lost altitude about 2 miles out during a scheduled return trip to Columbus, according to a flight-tracking service.

Mullen had held out the possibility of finding survivors Friday morning despite water temperatures that hovered around 40 degrees. But when asked if the twin-engine corporate jet could land safely on Lake Erie, he said, "Aircraft are not designed to float, especially in 12-foot seas."

The aircraft took off westward from Burke, then turned north across the lake, according to the tracking service flightradar24.com.

Authorities detected "faint hints" but no strong pulse from an emergency locating transmitter, a beacon that could help searchers find the plane, Mullen said. No signs of debris were found.

The search overnight was made difficult by snow squalls, high seas and darkness, Mullen said. It would have been the pilot's responsibility to determine whether it was safe to fly Thursday night, he said.

The aircraft was headed to Ohio State University Airport, northwest of downtown Columbus.