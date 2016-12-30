37815

World  

Suspended search for plane

- | Story: 184798

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for an airplane that was carrying a beverage distribution company executive and five other people when it vanished over Lake Erie shortly after takeoff from the city's lakeshore airport.

The Coast Guard said it would step aside to allow Cleveland to begin recovery efforts of the plane and the victims.

"The decision to suspend a search is never easy," Capt. Michael Mullen, chief of response for the Coast Guard 9th District, said in a statement. "I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones during this tragedy."

John T. Fleming, the chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane, which was carrying his wife, Sue Fleming, their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew, a neighbour and the neighbour's daughter. The plane suddenly lost altitude about 2 miles out during a scheduled return trip to Columbus, according to a flight-tracking service.

Mullen had held out the possibility of finding survivors Friday morning despite water temperatures that hovered around 40 degrees. But when asked if the twin-engine corporate jet could land safely on Lake Erie, he said, "Aircraft are not designed to float, especially in 12-foot seas."

The aircraft took off westward from Burke, then turned north across the lake, according to the tracking service flightradar24.com.

Authorities detected "faint hints" but no strong pulse from an emergency locating transmitter, a beacon that could help searchers find the plane, Mullen said. No signs of debris were found.

The search overnight was made difficult by snow squalls, high seas and darkness, Mullen said. It would have been the pilot's responsibility to determine whether it was safe to fly Thursday night, he said.

The aircraft was headed to Ohio State University Airport, northwest of downtown Columbus.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
37842
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37322
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
36134
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37645


screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-37-08-pm

TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016

Galleries
Ride your way through the weeks best gifs! untitled Parking lot attendant is a Sith Lord untitled The Japanese Prime...
screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-49-23-pm
TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Take a portal trip through the rest of this weeks gifs! untitled...
The laws that govern reality don’t exist…
The laws that govern reality don’t exist…
Must Watch
This card pro has some amazing moves that don’t look like...
chris_martin_performs_surprise_set_at_london_homeless_shelter.jpg
Chris Martin performs surprise set at London homeless shelter
Music
Chris Martin surprised residents of a homeless shelter in London...
Friday fun at the office: Climball battle
Friday fun at the office: Climball battle
Must Watch
Why we don’t have one of these at The Tango’s office...

38138