37815
35303

World  

Deadly mine collapse

- | Story: 184737

A coal mine collapse in eastern India killed at least 10 workers and 13 others may be trapped by the mound of fallen earth, police said Friday.

The collapse happened late Thursday but heavy smog prevented rescue workers from entering the open coal mine until early Friday morning, said S.K. Singh, the general manager of the Rajmahal Open Cast Mines in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand.

The rescue work was to stop at nightfall.

Jharkhand police spokesman R.K. Malik said 23 workers were reported missing after the accident, and that after 10 bodies were recovered 13 remain unaccounted for.

The Godda district where the mine is located is 1,570 kilometres southeast of New Delhi.

The coal mine is owned by the state government but is leased to a private contractor. Few other details were immediately available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37322
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36924
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
34836
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


thetango-dailydose-1229201644

Daily Dose – December 30, 2016

Daily Dose
Chuck Norris would crush this gallery if given the opportunity.
thetango-dailydose-1229201659
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
There’s no work stoppage for this gallery!
pink_is_a_new_mom.jpg
Pink is a new mom
Music
Pink had a Christmas bonus after giving birth to her second child...
thetango-kendall-1229201621
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner
Galleries
Few people can get close to Kendall Jenner, but Kirby is no...
thetango-kendall-1229201631
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing how good Kirby’s digital manipulation...

38138