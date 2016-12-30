37815
35303

World  

Volcano blows top again

- | Story: 184735

A volcano on a remote island in Alaska's Aleutian chain has erupted again, prompting an aviation alert.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says the Bogoslof volcano sent an ash plume about 20,000 feet in the air by early Friday morning.

The eruption caused the observatory to issue its highest alert level for aircraft.

During an eruption of the volcano last week, the Federal Aviation Administration said flights were rerouted around the plume.

The centre says the volcano began erupting shortly before midnight Thursday and its activity was recorded by seismic data and in satellite images.

The volcano is located on an island of the same name in the Bering Sea about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37236
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36531


thetango-dailydose-1229201644

Daily Dose – December 30, 2016

Daily Dose
Chuck Norris would crush this gallery if given the opportunity.
thetango-dailydose-1229201659
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
There’s no work stoppage for this gallery!
pink_is_a_new_mom.jpg
Pink is a new mom
Music
Pink had a Christmas bonus after giving birth to her second child...
thetango-kendall-1229201621
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner
Galleries
Few people can get close to Kendall Jenner, but Kirby is no...
thetango-kendall-1229201631
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing how good Kirby’s digital manipulation...

33629