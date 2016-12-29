37392
35208

World  

Museum of broken hearts

- | Story: 184674

After her husband asked for a divorce, Amber Clisura gave back her engagement ring, kicked him out of the house and tossed everything that reminded her of the ruined marriage. Except for one item: a polished steel barbecue smoker that her future ex-husband had fashioned for her from an old oil drum.

"It sat there on the patio and rusted and rusted, and it became a sad symbol of the relationship," Clisura said.

The four-legged smoker had been a treasured handmade gift, but eventually Clisura couldn't bear to look at it. She considered giving it to a neighbour or selling it for scrap but then read about a call for submissions at the new Los Angeles branch of the Museum of Broken Relationships.

The original museum opened in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2010 after growing out of a touring collection that crisscrossed Europe, Asia and the U.S. On display in Zagreb are artifacts from failed unions, most of them mundane under ordinary circumstances. A single stiletto heel. A wine opener. A worn old Snoopy doll.

But when isolated in a glass case or hanging on a white wall and accompanied by a caption, the objects become imbued with heartache or regret. Or freedom.

In Los Angeles, there's a blue chiffon top a woman wore to a cafe where her husband told her he was leaving. An envelope of leaves mailed from Canada to San Diego so a long-distance paramour could experience changing seasons in Southern California. A jar of pickles purchased for a first love who, the donor explained, "stopped texting before I could give it to him."

After some deliberation, Clisura, a textile artist and fashion designer from LA, decided to donate the smoker and drove it to the museum's warehouse.

"A woman met me downstairs, and as I was handing it over, I burst into tears," Clisura said, laughing now. "It felt like a weight was lifted." The museum representative offered to give her a hug.

Employees have embraced their share of brokenhearted donors eager for closure, said director Alexis Hyde at the museum's location on Hollywood Boulevard, a thoroughfare that, she noted, has been called the "boulevard of broken dreams."

Hyde has been known to brush away her own tears as she opens boxes containing donations.

"It's cathartic the way a good, sad movie is cathartic," she said. "On some level, you know this person's moving on, and they've survived."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
36924
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37842
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
36865
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36134


This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

Must Watch
After watching this about 10 times over, we’re still not sure how the second half of this works.
adele_sparks_marriage_rumors.jpg
Adele sparks marriage rumors
Music
Adele has sparked speculation she is now a married woman after...
What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?
What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?
Must Watch
Yeah, so maybe don’t try this at home OR in an open field...
thetango-bestofseven-1228201613
Best of Seven – Girls and Beer
Galleries
Who do you want to have a beer with? Vote below!
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Must Watch
Before you watch Assassin’s Creed try to shake off all...

35238