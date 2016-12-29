Ceasefire in effect

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m.

The ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey goes into effect in war-ravaged Syria.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

The Syrian military says it has agreed to a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed a ceasefire agreement had been reached and that Russia and Turkey would act as guarantors.

Putin said the truce will be followed by peace talks between Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and the opposition.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman says the Turkish and Russian leaders have discussed the ceasefire agreement as well as a planned peace process for Syria during a telephone conversation.

The ceasefire will include all parts of Syria.

Excerpts of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press say the truce will include all areas where the "moderate opposition" has a presence, including those where al-Qaida's branch in Syria exists.

It says the opposition will be given the right to name its delegation to peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The talks will begin within a month from the time the ceasefire goes into effect. It says the peace talks will be in accordance with December 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 which endorsed a road map for a transitional period that includes parliamentary and presidential elections within 18 months.

The Syrian National Coalition opposition group says it supports the effort and that moderate rebel factions will abide by it, but defend themselves if attacked.

Putin has ordered the Russian military to scale down its presence in Syria, where it has provided crucial support to Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

Putin didn't say how many troops and weapons will be withdrawn. He said Russia will continue "fighting international terrorism in Syria" and supporting Assad's military.

Putin also said that the Russian military will maintain its presence at both an air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakia and the naval facility in the Syrian port of Tartus.