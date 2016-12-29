37392

France bans pesticides

French children will soon be able to frolic in the grass without risk of pesticides.

Pesticides will be banned in all public green spaces from Sunday, while non-professional gardeners will no longer be able to buy pesticides over the counter.

The new measure is part of a larger green program adopted by French lawmakers that also includes a ban on plastic bags for vegetables.

The pesticide ban covers public forests, parks and gardens, but local authorities are still allowed to use pesticides in cemeteries.

The new law also stipulates that pesticides will be prohibited in private gardens from 2019.

