Guilty in pregnant death

Photo: Twitter

A jury on Wednesday found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while five months pregnant with his child.

Steven Capobianco had been on trial since June, charged with killing Carly "Charli" Scott. Her mother and sisters last saw her on the evening of Feb. 9. 2014.

The jury also found him guilty of arson. Capobianco was accused of torching Scott's sport utility vehicle in an attempt to cover up the killing.

Maui County Prosecuting Attorney John Kim declined to comment until jurors are done with the second phase of deliberations.

Jurors were asked to return to court on Thursday to listen to arguments for and against an allegation that Capobianco caused Scott's death in an "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel manner." Their verdict will determine whether Capobianco receives an enhanced sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Capobianco told a Hawaii News Now reporter that he saw Scott, 27, on the night her family says she vanished but that he had nothing to do with her disappearance. He said Scott picked him up and drove him to his pickup truck, which had broken down. He said that after he fixed his truck, Scott was driving behind him, but he lost sight of her and figured she arrived safely at her destination.

Some of her blood-stained clothing and jawbone were later found, which ended any hope she might still be alive.