37815
35208

World  

Guilty in pregnant death

- | Story: 184648

A jury on Wednesday found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while five months pregnant with his child.

Steven Capobianco had been on trial since June, charged with killing Carly "Charli" Scott. Her mother and sisters last saw her on the evening of Feb. 9. 2014.

The jury also found him guilty of arson. Capobianco was accused of torching Scott's sport utility vehicle in an attempt to cover up the killing.

Maui County Prosecuting Attorney John Kim declined to comment until jurors are done with the second phase of deliberations.

Jurors were asked to return to court on Thursday to listen to arguments for and against an allegation that Capobianco caused Scott's death in an "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel manner." Their verdict will determine whether Capobianco receives an enhanced sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Capobianco told a Hawaii News Now reporter that he saw Scott, 27, on the night her family says she vanished but that he had nothing to do with her disappearance. He said Scott picked him up and drove him to his pickup truck, which had broken down. He said that after he fixed his truck, Scott was driving behind him, but he lost sight of her and figured she arrived safely at her destination.

Some of her blood-stained clothing and jawbone were later found, which ended any hope she might still be alive.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37329
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37142
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37644


thetango-dailydose-1220201600

Daily Dose – December 29, 2016

Daily Dose
Rock out with today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1220201604
Daily Dose – December 29, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax while viewing!
pamela_anderson_named_petas_person_of_the_year.jpg
Pamela Anderson named PETA’s Person of the Year
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has been named the 2016 Person of the Year by...
thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016
Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,