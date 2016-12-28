37392

Another try for ceasefire

Turkish and Russian officials are discussing the contours of a ceasefire for Syria, Syrian opposition factions said, building on co-operation between the two countries following a deal they brokered for the evacuation of opposition fighters from the northern city of Aleppo earlier this month.

Several rebel groups said, however, that they are withholding their approval of any agreement until they receive details about its terms.

An official with one of the factions told The Associated Press that Russian and Turkish officials were debating a ceasefire proposal that would encompass the whole of Syria. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were ongoing. Rebels have spoken up in the past against proposals that would allow the government to continue its offensives around the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency said Wednesday morning that Ankara and Moscow had reached an agreement, but there was no confirmation from state officials.

The Syrian opposition official said factions were holding vigorous discussions over the possibilities.

Another official with a different group said the proposal has not been formally presented to the opposition.

"It is difficult to accept or refuse the matter before we look at the details, of course," said the official, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to bias intra-opposition talks.

The Anadolu report said a plan would be presented to all sides of the Syria conflict and aims for a ceasefire that would come into force "in all regions" where fighting between pro-government forces and opposition groups is taking place. It quoted unnamed officials.

Terror organizations would be kept out of the scope of the ceasefire agreement, the agency said, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered terror organizations.

