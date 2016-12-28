37815
35208

World  

Quakes rattle Lake Tahoe

- | Story: 184577

Two earthquakes struck early Wednesday near Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of two states. There were no immediate reports of problems.

The U.S. Geological Surveys says the two magnitude 5.7 temblors were both centred in a remote area of Nevada near the California line, about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

The moderate quakes, which struck at 12:18 a.m. PST and then four minutes later, were followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Department in Hawthorne, Nevada, near the epicenter, says staffers felt both quakes, but they have not had any reports of injury or damage. The office says the quakes apparently did trigger burglar alarms at two businesses, and caused a rock slide that did not block a nearby highway.

In addition to Lake Tahoe, the USGS says the quakes were felt in such areas as Carson City, Nevada, and Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes in California, all roughly 60 miles from the epicenter.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37322
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
35547
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37850


thetango-dailydose-1201201660

Daily Dose – December 28, 2016

Daily Dose
Have a gander at today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1212201674
Daily Dose – December 28, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Enjoy the view in the rest of today’s Dose!
pharrell_williams_musical_collaborations_are_an_education.jpg
Pharrell Williams: ‘Musical collaborations are an education’
Music
Pharrell Williams views collaborations as a “crash...
thetango-natgeo-1222201653
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest
Galleries
National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest has...
thetango-natgeo-1222201663
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest (2)
Galleries
So much for my aspirations of becoming an expert iPhone nature...

35238