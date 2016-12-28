City's last bridge bombed

Photo: Twitter

Residents of Iraq's Islamic State-held city of Mosul said Wednesday that an airstrike disabled the city's last functioning bridge across the Tigris River, forcing residents to cross the river in boats and further disrupting the IS group's movement.

The residents, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety, said the airstrike happened at dawn Monday. Iraqi and U.S.-led international coalition officials were not available to comment.

Activists from inside Mosul published pictures Tuesday night of the metal bridge, known as the Old Bridge, showing its twisted girders sinking into the water as boats were seen ferrying the residents from both banks. The bridge, which was built during the reign of King Ghazi in the 1930s, is considered one of the city's iconic landmarks.

The northern city of Mosul had five bridges spanning the Tigris River, which runs through the centre of the city. Four of them have now been bombed in airstrikes since the massive government military operation began on Oct. 17, while one was disabled weeks before the operation began.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said IS militants have launched more than 900 car bombs against Iraqi troops so far during the Mosul operations, but didn't give details on how many were driven by suicide bombers or were blown up before reaching their targets.