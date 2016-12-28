37815

World  

City's last bridge bombed

- | Story: 184574

Residents of Iraq's Islamic State-held city of Mosul said Wednesday that an airstrike disabled the city's last functioning bridge across the Tigris River, forcing residents to cross the river in boats and further disrupting the IS group's movement.

The residents, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety, said the airstrike happened at dawn Monday. Iraqi and U.S.-led international coalition officials were not available to comment.

Activists from inside Mosul published pictures Tuesday night of the metal bridge, known as the Old Bridge, showing its twisted girders sinking into the water as boats were seen ferrying the residents from both banks. The bridge, which was built during the reign of King Ghazi in the 1930s, is considered one of the city's iconic landmarks.

The northern city of Mosul had five bridges spanning the Tigris River, which runs through the centre of the city. Four of them have now been bombed in airstrikes since the massive government military operation began on Oct. 17, while one was disabled weeks before the operation began.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said IS militants have launched more than 900 car bombs against Iraqi troops so far during the Mosul operations, but didn't give details on how many were driven by suicide bombers or were blown up before reaching their targets.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37143
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
36531
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37325


thetango-dailydose-1201201660

Daily Dose – December 28, 2016

Daily Dose
Have a gander at today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1212201674
Daily Dose – December 28, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Enjoy the view in the rest of today’s Dose!
pharrell_williams_musical_collaborations_are_an_education.jpg
Pharrell Williams: ‘Musical collaborations are an education’
Music
Pharrell Williams views collaborations as a “crash...
thetango-natgeo-1222201653
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest
Galleries
National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest has...
thetango-natgeo-1222201663
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest (2)
Galleries
So much for my aspirations of becoming an expert iPhone nature...

33119