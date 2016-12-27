Airsickness extravaganza

Photo: aeroinside.com

An American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, ran out of airsickness bags after many passengers lost their lunch in extreme turbulence on Christmas Eve.

The Boeing 777-200 was on final approach to Ezeiza Airport when it was forced to "go around" due to inclement weather.

Passengers described the turbulence as the worst they had ever experienced. An estimated half those on board got sick, and the aircraft ran out of airsick bags while it zig-zagged around the bad weather, according to aviation website aeroinside.com.

While climbing, there was a large flash and a bang, the site reports. The captain then announced they were diverting to Montevideo, Uruguay.

Once there, the captain announced they would carry on to Buenos Aires as soon as weather improved there.

However, shortly after, it was announced that the aircraft was unable to continue due to a technical problem.

Lightning delayed the aircraft being towed to the gate, and the passengers finally disembarked about 4.5 hours later. They were taken to hotels for the night.

The aircraft departed Montevideo 22.5 hours after landing, and reached Buenos Aires with a delay of 24 hours.