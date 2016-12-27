37815
35208

World  

Airsickness extravaganza

- | Story: 184547

An American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, ran out of airsickness bags after many passengers lost their lunch in extreme turbulence on Christmas Eve.

The Boeing 777-200 was on final approach to Ezeiza Airport when it was forced to "go around" due to inclement weather.

Passengers described the turbulence as the worst they had ever experienced. An estimated half those on board got sick, and the aircraft ran out of airsick bags while it zig-zagged around the bad weather, according to aviation website aeroinside.com. 

While climbing, there was a large flash and a bang, the site reports. The captain then announced they were diverting to Montevideo, Uruguay.

Once there, the captain announced they would carry on to Buenos Aires as soon as weather improved there.

However, shortly after, it was announced that the aircraft was unable to continue due to a technical problem.

Lightning delayed the aircraft being towed to the gate, and the passengers finally disembarked about 4.5 hours later. They were taken to hotels for the night.

The aircraft departed Montevideo 22.5 hours after landing, and reached Buenos Aires with a delay of 24 hours.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
29319
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37304
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37833
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34836


This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

Must Watch
According to io9, this absolute masterpiece which takes 28 seconds to complete its full transformation is composed of 46
dolly_parton_releases_first_payouts_to_tennessee_wildfire_victims.jpg
Dolly Parton releases first payouts to Tennessee wildfire victims
Music
Victims of the Tennessee wildfires have received their first...
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Must Watch
Are we getting closer to the singularity? Or are we nearing a...
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Must Watch
Global News’ Leslie Horton tried to make an artichoke dip...
thetango-dailydose-1216201635
Daily Dose – December 27, 2016
Daily Dose
The word of the day is “boop”, as we slowly get back...

35926