Land the plane, I gotta go!

A trans-Atlantic flight is not a good time to have to hold the call of nature.

Passengers on a Boxing Day flight from Newark, N.J., to Paris faced that prospect when all toilets aboard the Open Skies Boeing 767-300 failed while they were over the ocean.

One hundred and seventy-two people were on board when the potty problems presented themselves.

According to aviation website aeroinside.com, the crew decided to divert to Shannon, Ireland, to provide the passengers with some much-needed relief.

The aircraft landed safely, the toilets were serviced, and the flight resumed after two hours on the ground.