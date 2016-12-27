World  

12 hurt, airliner off runway

- | Story: 184529

India's Jet Airways said that 12 passengers were injured during an emergency evacuation Tuesday after one of its planes veered off the runway before taking off on a domestic flight in western India.

The airline said on its website that 154 passengers and seven crew members were on board the Boeing 737-800 at Dabolim Airport in Goa, headed for Mumbai.

Seven of the 12 injured passengers were discharged after receiving medical attention, while the other five were still being treated. The airline said none of the injuries was serious.

One passenger, B.K. Singh, said there was panic on board as the plane got very bumpy and veered about 200 metres off the runway. He said several passengers were injured as they jumped from the exit onto the runway.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37430
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37339
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36108


This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

Must Watch
According to io9, this absolute masterpiece which takes 28 seconds to complete its full transformation is composed of 46
dolly_parton_releases_first_payouts_to_tennessee_wildfire_victims.jpg
Dolly Parton releases first payouts to Tennessee wildfire victims
Music
Victims of the Tennessee wildfires have received their first...
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Must Watch
Are we getting closer to the singularity? Or are we nearing a...
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Must Watch
Global News’ Leslie Horton tried to make an artichoke dip...
thetango-dailydose-1216201635
Daily Dose – December 27, 2016
Daily Dose
The word of the day is “boop”, as we slowly get back...

36531