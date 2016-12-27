37392
Tainted liquor kills 27

Police say the death toll from consuming tainted liquor during the Christmas holiday in eastern Pakistan has jumped to 27.

Local police officer Atif Imran Qureshi said Tuesday that dozens of people were transported to hospitals in the town of Toba Tek Singh in Punjab province after they consumed contaminated alcohol. A total of 15 people died, and another 12 people died elsewhere the day before.

Alcohol is prohibited in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but Pakistani laws allow non-Muslims to purchase alcohol from licensed shops.

Most poor Christians buy homemade liquor — which is more affordable but causes deaths almost every year.

