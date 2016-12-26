city
Monday, Dec 26
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37392
38055

World  

Thousands crash party

- | Story: 184519

Looking overwhelmed by the attention, yet resplendent in an elaborate fuchsia dress and gleaming tiara, Rubi Ibarra celebrated her 15th birthday on Monday in a rural Mexican village after the invitation to the event by her father went viral and made her the toast of the country.

Family members had to open a path for the girl through reporters and photographers snapping her picture so she could reach the Mass for her in a field in central San Luis Potosi state. A large billboard saying "Welcome to my 15th birthday party" with Rubi's picture towered over the tents and tables filled with food.

Thousands of people from across Mexico poured into the community of La Joya for the "quinceneara" celebration, a traditional coming-of-age party similar to American "sweet sixteen" parties in which Mexican families often throw big, costly bashes so their daughters.

"I came to see if they would give me a dress for my granddaughter for her 15th birthday in May," said Victoriano Obregon, who came all the way from the northern state of Coahuila for an event which by Monday evening resembled a rock concert with music and large crowds.

Rubi's bash gained national and international notoriety in early December after a local event photographer posted on his Facebook page a video of the girl's father describing a down-home birthday party complete with food, local bands and horse races. In the video, cowboy hat-wearing Crescencio Ibarra haltingly but proudly describes the party and prizes, before announcing that "everyone is cordially invited."

Rubi's mother later explained that Crescencio had only been referring to everyone in the neighbouring communities, not the world, but by then the video had been picked up dozens of times on Youtube and had been seen by millions, sparking tributes by musical stars, jokes and offers of sponsorships by companies.

Mexican airline Interjet published a promotion offering 30-per cent discounts on flights to San Luis Potosi, under the slogan "Are you going to Rubi's party?"

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37329
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
29319
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37850
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35706


bjork_calls_out_sexist_media_in_revolutionary_open_letter.jpg

Bjork calls out sexist media in revolutionary open letter

Music
Bjork is fed up with being pigeonholed musically thanks to her gender and has called on music journalists to expand their minds.
Diabeetus Cat
Diabeetus Cat
Must Watch
The ghost of Wilfred Brimley! has been summoned in this cat.
thetango-mein2016-1222201633slider
Hilarious Me In 2016 Memes
Galleries
Everyone seems to agree that 2016 has been a rough year. Luckily...
thetango-mein2016-1222201643
Hilarious Me In 2016 Memes (2)
Galleries
Let’s put 2016 behind us, ok?
lena_dunham_apologizes_for_distasteful_abortion_comments.jpg
Lena Dunham apologizes for ‘distasteful’ abortion comments
Showbiz
Lena Dunham has apologized for making a "distasteful...

34555
34523