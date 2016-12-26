city
Monday, Dec 26
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37392
35208

World  

Boxing Day gets crazy

- | Story: 184517

Police in Ohio say officers have used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall.

Cleveland.com reports the fight broke out Monday evening at Beachwood Place mall, prompting a lockdown.

Officers initially responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. Police later confirmed that there were no gunshots.

Fire officials say a man and a police officer were exposed to the pepper spray and received medical treatment. No one else was injured.

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

Similar incidents were reported Monday evening at other malls around the country.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37236
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37339
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36108


bjork_calls_out_sexist_media_in_revolutionary_open_letter.jpg

Bjork calls out sexist media in revolutionary open letter

Music
Bjork is fed up with being pigeonholed musically thanks to her gender and has called on music journalists to expand their minds.
Diabeetus Cat
Diabeetus Cat
Must Watch
The ghost of Wilfred Brimley! has been summoned in this cat.
thetango-mein2016-1222201633slider
Hilarious Me In 2016 Memes
Galleries
Everyone seems to agree that 2016 has been a rough year. Luckily...
thetango-mein2016-1222201643
Hilarious Me In 2016 Memes (2)
Galleries
Let’s put 2016 behind us, ok?
lena_dunham_apologizes_for_distasteful_abortion_comments.jpg
Lena Dunham apologizes for ‘distasteful’ abortion comments
Showbiz
Lena Dunham has apologized for making a "distasteful...

35926