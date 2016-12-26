Airliner skids off runway

Photo: Twitter

An airliner slid off the runway and its landing gear partially collapsed Sunday night in Indonesia.

The Wings regional transport ATR-72-212A turbo-prop aircraft was en route from Banding when it went off the runway upon landing at Semarang in rainy conditions.

According to aviation website aeroinside.com, the aircraft veered right off the runway and its right main landing gear collapsed.

There were 64 passengers and four crew on board.

There were no injuries, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

The airport closed down the runway as a result of the incident.