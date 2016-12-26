Anti-refugee mood spreads

Photo: Contributed

The push to restrict refugee resettlements and immigration in the U.S. that figured prominently in the U.S. election is now headed to states that are preparing to convene their legislative sessions early next year, immigration advocates say.

In Montana, which took in just nine refugee families from January to early December, about a dozen bill requests related to refugees, immigration and terrorism have been filed ahead of next month's session. The measures include requiring resettlement agencies to carry insurance that would defray the cost of prosecuting refugees who commit violent crimes and allowing towns and cities to request a moratorium on resettlements in their communities.

Refugee rights advocates say those measures are a sign of what is to come as the anti-refugee rhetoric that featured prominently in the presidential election spills over to statehouses and local governments.

"It's pretty widely known that this is going to be a hard year for those of us who are seeking to protect the rights of refugees and immigrants," said S.K. Rossi, advocacy and policy director for the ACLU of Montana.

The president-elect campaigned on building a border wall with Mexico to stop illegal immigration, deporting immigrants who are in the nation illegally and halting the resettlement of refugees to strengthen the federal program that vets them.

Some down-ticket conservative candidates took Trump's cue and integrated the anti-refugee platform into their campaigns. Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, for example, spoke multiple times about the possibility of child terrorists slipping into the U.S.

Empowered by the issue's prominence, anti-immigrant groups have state and local governments in their sights as targets to push restrictive measures in addition to whatever changes may happen at the federal level, said Michele McKenzie, deputy director of the Minneapolis organization The Advocates for Human Rights.

That would lead to further manipulation of the deeply visceral fear of newcomers to the U.S. that was exposed during the election campaigns, McKenzie said.

"It absolutely does not end with the presidential election," McKenzie said. "It's a national strategy by a small but organized group of anti-immigration advocates and anti-refugee advocates."

It's unclear if Trump will make good on his pledges. But his election appears to be enough for an Indiana legislative panel led by state Sen. Mike Delph, which didn't recommend any legislation after it spent eight months reviewing illegal immigration.

Delph said after the election that the U.S. government's actions may make immigration less of a problem for the states.

Conservative lawmakers in other states such as Montana aren't waiting to find out, and are instead looking at measures to give towns and cities a larger voice in the federal resettlement process.

"We need to get serious," said Nancy Ballance, a Republican state representative from Ravalli County.

Ballance said refugees are a "gigantic issue" in her southwestern Montana county, just south of the liberal college city of Missoula. "People expect to see some legislation brought," she said.