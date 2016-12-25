city
Sunday, Dec 25
Cop ID'd in tragedy

Police on Saturday identified the veteran Cleveland officer whose two-year-old son died after apparently shooting himself with his father's service weapon.

A Cleveland police statement said the investigation was in its early stages and that there had been no arrests made. The officer was identified as Jose Pedro, 54, hired in 1993.

Officers responded to a home in the northeast Ohio city around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police said the child was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury.

Neighbours told reporters that the child's older brother came running out of the house yelling for someone to call 911 because his brother had just shot himself.

"He was just screaming and hollering," neighbour Sonya Hobbs said, saying she called 911.

"He was only two years old," she told cleveland.com.

Police didn't release any other details immediately.

Police department rules state that "officers shall use or handle their firearms only in a safe, proper and authorized manner."

