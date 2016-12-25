city
Sunday, Dec 25
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37815
35299

World  

Royal miscarriage

- | Story: 184456

Officials say Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has suffered a miscarriage.

She and her husband, retired rugby player Mike Tindall, had been expecting their second child. The pregnancy was announced last month.

A spokeswoman for the couple said Saturday the couple have "lost their baby" and asked for privacy during a difficult time.

Zara Tindall was a champion equestrian using her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name this year.

The couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Mia.

The baby had been expected in late spring.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
36924
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
34320
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
36134
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37409


Horoscope

Christmas horoscope

Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Dec. 25-31 Many are feeling optimistic over the holidays as visits or contact is enlightening. Special...
thetango-dailydose-1123201699
Daily Dose – December 25, 2016
Daily Dose
Merry Christmas from all of us at The Tango!
thetango-dailydose-1121201614
Daily Dose – December 25, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Have a great day!
justin_bieber_indicted_in_argentina_over_paparazzo_altercation.jpg
Justin Bieber indicted in Argentina over paparazzo altercation
Music
Justin Bieber has reportedly been indicted in Argentina over a...
11,000 Penguins vs. 4,000 Santas
11,000 Penguins vs. 4,000 Santas
Must Watch
A simulated battle between 11,000 penguins and 4,000 Santas is...

34166
34523