Sunday, Dec 25
Military plane goes missing

UPDATE: 10:17 p.m.

A Russian Tu-154 aircraft with 91 people aboard, including a famed military band on the way to Syria, disappeared Sunday over the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Sochi, the Defence ministry said.

Nine journalists were among the passengers, according to the Interfax news agency.

Russian media reports said the plane disappeared over the sea a few minutes after takeoff.

Interfax reported that the rescuers already have determined the location of the crash, but there has been no official confirmation.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was personally co-ordinating the rescue efforts, and President Vladimir Putin has received official reports on the incident.

ORIGINAL: 9:37 p.m.

A Russian Tu-154 aircraft with 91 people aboard disappeared Sunday over the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Sochi on its way to a Russian base in Syria, the Defence ministry said.

The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.

The ministry said in a statement the plane was carrying 83 passengers and eight crew when it dropped off radar early Sunday. It said emergency services are searching for the plane.

The Tu-154 is a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner.

