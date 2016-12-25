Jet plunged in Black Sea

Photo: Twitter

A Russian plane carrying 92 people to an air base in Syria crashed Sunday into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi, Russia's Defence Ministry said. Thousands of rescue workers were searching the undersea crash site, but there appeared to be no survivors. Those on board included dozens of members of Russia's world-famous army choir.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. At least one expert cited a terror attack as a possible reason — a scenario rejected by Russian officials.

In all, 84 passengers and eight crew members were on the Tu-154 plane when it disappeared from radar two minutes after taking off in good weather. Emergency crews found fragments of the plane about 1.5 kilometres from shore and by Sunday afternoon, rescue teams had already recovered 10 bodies.

The plane belonged to the Defence Ministry and was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble to a New Year's concert at Hemeimeem air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakia. Those on board also included nine Russian journalists and a Russian doctor famous for her work in war zones. New Year's is the main holiday for most Russians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on television to declare Monday a nationwide day of mourning.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and will do everything to support the victims' families," Putin said.

More than 3,000 people — including dozens of divers — worked from 27 ships and several helicopters to search the crash site, according to the Defence Ministry. Drones were also flown over to help spot bodies and debris. About 100 more divers were being flown in from naval facilities across Russia, and powerful spotlights were brought in so the search could continue around the clock.

Magomed Tolboyev, a decorated Russian test pilot, said the circumstances of the crash indicated that all on board had died.

"There is no chance to survive in such situation," he said, according to the Interfax news agency. "The plane gets instantly blown into pieces."

The Tu-154 is a Soviet-built three-engine airliner designed in the late 1960s. More than 1,000 have been built, and they have been used extensively by carriers in Russia and worldwide. The plane that crashed was built in 1983, and underwent factory check-ups and maintenance in 2014 and earlier this year, according to the Defence Ministry.

Viktor Ozerov, head of the defence affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, said the crash could have been caused by a technical malfunction or a crew error. He said it could not have been a terror attack because the plane was operated by the Russian military.

"I totally exclude" the idea of an attack bringing down the plane, he said according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

However, some experts contested Ozerov's claim, saying the crew's failure to report a malfunction pointed at a possible terror attack.

"Possible malfunctions ... certainly wouldn't have prevented the crew from reporting them," Vitaly Andreyev, a former senior Russian air traffic controller, told RIA Novosti, adding that it points at an "external impact."

