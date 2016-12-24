Rethinking open borders

Photo: The Canadian Press

Open borders symbolize liberty and forward thinking for many Europeans — but they increasingly look like the continent's Achilles' heel.

Europe's No. 1 terrorism suspect crossed at least two borders this week despite an international manhunt, and he was felled only by chance, in a random ID check in a Milan suburb. The bungled chase for Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri is just one example of recent cross-border security failures that are emboldening nationalists fed up with European unity. Extremist violence, they argue, is too high a price to pay for the freedom to travel easily.

Defenders of the EU's border-free zone say the security failures show the need for more co-operation among European governments, even shared militaries — not new barriers. Hidebound habits of hoarding intelligence within centuries-old borders are part of the problem, they contend.

But their arguments are criticized by the likes of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is hoping to win France's presidency in May.

"The myth of total free movement in Europe, which my rivals are clinging to in this presidential election, should be definitively buried. Our security depends on it," she said in a statement Friday, calling Europe's free-travel zone a "total security catastrophe."

That poses a dilemma for European Union devotees like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing a re-election battle next year.

Merkel's defence of the EU, and the welcoming hand she extended to Syrian war refugees, were once seen as assets, signs of her moral authority. Today, with anti-immigrant, anti-establishment sentiment rising across Europe, they are threatening to become liabilities.

Countless numbers of people cross borders in the 26-country Schengen travel zone every day, thanks to a 31-year-old system encompassing nearly 400 million people that has dramatically boosted trade and job prospects across the world's largest collective economy.

It's a pillar of a system designed to prevent new world wars, yet it is a system under growing strain. While EU countries debated over how to manage an influx of migrants last year, eastern nations rebuilt border fences and exposed EU weaknesses.

The German far right is insisting on closing the country's borders. Merkel's conservatives are suggesting "transit zones" to hold migrants at the borders while their identities are confirmed, and making it easier to hold people in pre-deportation detention.

Berlin truck attacker Amri is a painful reminder of how Islamic extremists have used Europe's open borders to attack the principles of tolerance they are meant to epitomize.