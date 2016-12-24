37392
38055

World  

Tallest fake Christmas tree

- | Story: 184441

Sri Lanka unveiled a towering Christmas tree on Saturday, claiming to have surpassed the world record for an artificial Christmas tree despite constructions delays and a shorter-than-planned finished product.

The 73-meter tree, built in capital Colombo, is 18 metres taller than the current record holder, organizers said. The tree's steel-and-wire frame is covered with a plastic net decorated with more than 1 million natural pine cones painted red, gold, green and silver, 600,000 LED bulbs and topped by a 6-meter-tall shining star.

The tree has cost $80,000 USD. The Catholic Church criticized the tree as a "waste of money" and suggested that the funds better be spent on helping the poor.

His claim is subject to confirmation from Guinness World Records, which said it has received an application from the organizers and that "it is currently pending evidence submission."

Mangala Gunasekara, chief organizer of the tree-building project, said that evidence is being gathered and will be sent to Guinness shortly.

Currently, the record is held by a Chinese firm that put up a 55-meter tree-like tower of lights and synthetic foliage, ornaments and lamps in the city of Guangzhou last year.

Organizers said they wanted the tree to help promote ethnic and religious harmony in the Buddhist-majority South Asian island nation.

"This is just to show the world that we can live as one country, one nation," said Arjuna Ranatunga, the former cricket player and now government minister of ports and shipping in an interview with The Associated Press. Sri Lanka has "issues regarding religion, caste and race," he said.

Hundreds of Sri Lanka's port workers and volunteers struggled for four months to put up a towering Christmas tree in time for the holidays. But work was suspended for six days in early December, when Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith — representing the island nation's 1.5 million Catholics — lambasted the project as a waste of money. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe responded to the criticism by saying the tree was not being built with public money, but with donations from individuals and private firms.

But work suspension forced the workers to miss the initial deadlines set for Dec. 15, and then another on Tuesday and finally reduce the original tall too.

"Our target was to go up to 100 metres, but due to the construction delays we had to stop at 238 foot as we need to open it on time for Christmas," Gunasekara said.

The tree will remain till Jan. 6.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35547


11,000 Penguins vs. 4,000 Santas

11,000 Penguins vs. 4,000 Santas

Must Watch
A simulated battle between 11,000 penguins and 4,000 Santas is what computers were invented for. We can confirm that this is a...
mel_b_theres_no_spice_girls_reunion_set_in_stone.jpg
Mel B: ‘There’s no Spice Girls reunion set in stone’
Music
Melanie Brown has cast serious doubt that the Spice Girls reunion...
thetango-treetoppers-1018201303
The best Christmas tree toppers ever!
Galleries
If you have already decorated your Christmas tree, but...
thetango-treetoppers-1207201615
The best Christmas tree toppers ever! (2)
Galleries
Everyone will find something to their taste in today’s...
Kid makes notating extremely complex chords seem easy
Kid makes notating extremely complex chords seem easy
Must Watch
BRB just gotta throw all my music gear and theory text books out...

33039
34523