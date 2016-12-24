37213
Pants-free tarmac joyride

A Calgary man is being held on $5,100 bond in Florida after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport.

Orlando police identified the man as 29-year-old Richard Hogh. According to an affidavit, Hogh was flying Friday to Chicago and then to Canada.

Police said United Airlines employees removed Hogh from his flight after he sat in a first-class seat that wasn't his and claimed he was a pilot.

Authorities said Hogh removed his pants before reaching the tarmac, where he climbed onto a luggage tug and told the driver he "had a flight to catch." When the driver left, police said Hogh drove the tug onto a taxiway.

Hogh faces grand theft and trespassing charges. 

