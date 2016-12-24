World  

Santa tracker activated

- | Story: 184428

Tens of thousands of children from around the world plan to call the North American Aerospace Defence Command to ask where Santa is, and starting Saturday they will get a cheery answer about the mythical route from a real person, not a recording.

The wildly popular NORAD Tracks Santa operation is launching its 61st run at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Volunteers will answer phone calls and emails and post updates about Santa's storybook world tour on Facebook and Twitter.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Paul Noel said 1,500 volunteers answered nearly 141,000 phone calls and more than 2,800 emails last year. The NORAD spokesman is quick to say his name really is Noel.

Children can call a toll-free number, 877-446-6723 (877-Hi-NORAD) or email [email protected] to ask where Santa is on his fabled journey.

Volunteers sit elbow-to-elbow in conference rooms at Peterson Air Force Base, NORAD's home, answering phones and checking computer-generated maps projected onto big screens. First lady Michelle Obama traditionally answers calls via a remote hookup, but Noel said it was not yet known if she will participate again this year.

Last year, the website had 22 million unique visitors, Noel said.

It started in 1955 when a Colorado Springs newspaper ad invited children to call Santa Claus but accidentally listed the number for the hotline at the Continental Air Defence Command, NORAD's predecessor.

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup took a call from a child and thought he was being pranked. When he figured out he was talking to a little boy, he pretended he was Santa.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36924
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37674
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36106


Police Officer pulls over speeder and ties his tie

Police Officer pulls over speeder and ties his tie

Must Watch
The fashion police are always on duty.
thetango-dailydose-1128201690
Daily Dose – December 24, 2016
Daily Dose
There’s not a lot of time left to get your Christmas...
thetango-dailydose-1128201683
Daily Dose – December 24, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is almost as draining as a mall Santa gig
katy_perry_and_orlando_bloom_visit_childrens_hospital_together.jpg
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit children’s hospital together
Music
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry helped spread some holiday cheer to...
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Must Watch
Karma has a satisfying way of dealing with people.

36531
34523