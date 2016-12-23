37213
35299

World  

Tot dead with cop dad's gun

- | Story: 184410

Police say a Cleveland police officer's two-year-old son has died after apparently shooting himself with his father's service weapon.

A Cleveland police statement says officers responded to a home in the northeast Ohio city around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the child was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury.

The names of the child and the father weren't immediately released.

The police statement says preliminary information indicates that the child got his 54-year-old father's gun and shot himself. Police say they are continuing their investigation.

They say the officer was hired by the department in 1993.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
37329
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
34320
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37088
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36108


thetango-dailydose-1128201690

Daily Dose – December 24, 2016

Daily Dose
There’s not a lot of time left to get your Christmas shopping/decorating done!
thetango-dailydose-1128201683
Daily Dose – December 24, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is almost as draining as a mall Santa gig
katy_perry_and_orlando_bloom_visit_childrens_hospital_together.jpg
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit children’s hospital together
Music
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry helped spread some holiday cheer to...
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Must Watch
Karma has a satisfying way of dealing with people.
blink-182_overwhelmed_by_first-ever_grammy_nomination.jpg
Blink-182 overwhelmed by first-ever Grammy nomination
Music
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker still can't...

37639