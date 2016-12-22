37865

World  

Christmas bomb plot foiled

- | Story: 184356

Police in Australia have detained five suspects who were allegedly planning a series of Christmas Day bomb attacks in the heart of the country's second largest city, officials said Friday.

The suspects had been inspired by the Islamic State group and planned attacks on Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, neighbouring Federation Square and St. Paul's Cathedral, Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.

The arrests came after a truck smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people.

Two of seven people initially arrested in raids Thursday night and Friday morning in Melbourne — 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman — were released without being charged, a police statement said.

Five men between ages 21 and 26 remained in custody. They were not identified but police said four were born in Australia and the fifth was Egyptian-born with Egyptian and Australian citizenship, police said.

Police had been watching the alleged plotters for some time, and believed they were preparing to use explosives and other weapons, Ashton said.

Police believed the threat had been neutralized through the raids Thursday night and Friday morning, he said.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said there will be extra police on the streets of Melbourne on Christmas Day to make the public feel safe.

Ashton said police had gathered evidence in the raids that the plotters were planning to use explosives in their attack.

"We gathered the makings of an improvised explosive device," Ashton said.

He added: "Certainly (there was the) potential for quite a number of people to be injured or killed in this attack."

About 400 police officers were involved in the raids.

Ashton described those arrested as "self-radicalized" and inspired by Islamic State propaganda.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37528
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37528


thetango-christmascomics-1220201663

The best Christmas comics around the web

Galleries
Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with this bunch of funny festive cartoons!
thetango-christmascomics-1220201673
The best Christmas comics around the web
Galleries
Some are random, some are dark, and some are totally relatable,
The fastest Chess game
The fastest Chess game
Must Watch
Pretty sure I could play I much quicker game against either of...
prince_harry_my_mothers_death_is_difficult_to_think_about.jpg
Prince Harry: ‘My mother’s death is difficult to think about’
Showbiz
Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death...
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…

29801
34523