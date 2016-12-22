Attacker seen at mosque

37865
German public broadcaster RBB reports that the fugitive suspect in the deadly truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market was seen on surveillance footage visiting a mosque before and after the attack.

RBB reported Thursday that Anis Amri was filmed exiting a mosque in Berlin on Dec. 14 and 15. He was again filmed hours after Monday's attack, at the same mosque in the capital's Moabit district.

The mosque was raided by police Thursday, two days after documents naming the 24-year-old Tunisian were found in the cab of the truck that smashed into a Christmas market in the west of the city, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

Separately, the newspaper Tagesspiegel reported Thursday that investigators believe Amri suffered facial cuts in the attack and may still be in Berlin.

German federal prosecutors say they have searched properties in western Germany and in Berlin where Amri is believed to have spent time.

Prosecutors' spokeswoman Frauke Koehler told reporters there were searches at "various locations" in North Rhine-Westphalia state and in the capital on Thursday. Authorities also checked a bus in the southwestern German city of Heilbronn after receiving a tip. They haven't yet made any arrests.

Koehler said Amri's fingerprints have been found on the driver's door and on the side of the truck. She added: "We believe that Anis Amri was steering the truck."

Prosecutors issued a formal arrest warrant against Amri. That formality will enable them to hold him pending a possible indictment once he is arrested.

