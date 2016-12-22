Charges in reality TV death

Photo: Contributed

Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old man with killing a former reality-TV contestant who vanished after a party last weekend and was found buried in a backyard.

The district attorney's office says Jackie Jerome Rogers is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on one count of murder in a complaint that includes a special allegation that he used a hammer during the crime.

Prosecutors will ask that bail be set at $2 million during the proceeding in suburban Inglewood.

Rogers is accused of fatally beating 36-year-old Lisa Marie Naegle on Dec. 18.

Naegle was a registered nurse and a nursing teacher at West Los Angeles College. In 2010 she was a contestant on the E! network show "Bridalplasty," competing for a dream wedding and plastic surgery.