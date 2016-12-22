37865

World  

Bieber a bad boy, court finds

- | Story: 184294

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber for allegedly sending his bodyguards to beat up a photographer and take his camera equipment outside a Buenos Aires nightclub three years ago.

Court clerk Soledad Nieto confirmed the decision to the Associated Press on Thursday. She said Judge Alberto Banos did not issue an arrest warrant and the Canadian pop idol can appeal the court decision, which was signed Wednesday and surfaced late in the day.

Argentine photographer Diego Pesoa alleges he was chased down and beaten on Nov. 9, 2013, by Bieber's bodyguards outside the INK nightclub, where the singer and his entourage partied during his South American tour. Pesoa also said that the bodyguards took some of his camera equipment.

Bieber apologized on the same trip for defiling the Argentine flag on stage and got into trouble with police elsewhere during the tour for allegedly spraying graffiti in Brazil and Colombia.

In June, Bieber said on his Twitter account that he would like to play in Argentina on his Purpose Tour but "until the legal conditions change there I can't."

Hundreds of his fans, known as "Beliebers," then marched in Buenos Aires carrying signs saying "Argentina Needs Justin" and "Right To Music," asking the judge to let the singer perform in Argentina.

Bieber has not returned to answer questions about the alleged attack. His tour goes to Latin America in 2017 but there are no dates published for Argentina.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
37180
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37180
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
35547
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37804


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

33119