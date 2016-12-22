A $2.4 billion lottery

Photo: The Canadian Press

Workers at a home for the elderly were among those celebrating Thursday in Madrid after all the tickets with the top prize-winning number in Spain's $2.4 billion Christmas lottery were sold in one city neighbourhood.

The number 66513 appeared on 1,650 tickets in the lottery known as El Gordo ("The Fat One"), with each ticket holder winning $418,000.

The winning tickets are normally sold in several different lottery offices around the country but this time they were all sold from one office in the modest Acacias neighbourhood of the Spanish capital.

People could be seen celebrating in shops and bars close to the lottery office — and Spanish television broadcast images of people dancing and singing in the streets elsewhere after winning some of the lottery's lesser prizes.

Other lotteries have larger individual top prizes but El Gordo, which dates from 1812, is ranked as the world's richest for the total prize money on offer. This year it dished out 25 million prizes. Standard tickets cost $21 and people traditionally chip in and buy shares in several tickets with friends, family or workmates.

Many of the tickets were bought by workers and residents at the neighbourhood's Penuelas retirees' home, where staff members have been buying the same ticket number for 14 years.

"We're delighted that some retirees also won," said therapist Evelyn Mayordomo, 36.

She said most of her lucky colleagues planned to pay off mortgages or buy apartments.

"We're all working class people, people that needed it," said Mayordomo.

Also fortunate was bank worker Marian Lopez, 37, who is four months pregnant and shared the top winning ticket with her mother.

"The 'Fat One' has struck me twice," she joked, referring to her slight bulge. She said she might spend the money fixing up her house.